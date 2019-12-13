'I got my first break in television from Amit Khanna': Smita Prakash

Editor at Asian News International, Smita Prakash during the book launch event of Amit Khanna, stated that she got her first break through Amit Khanna. Speaking at the event, Smita Prakash said, "It has got something for everybody. For students of media, it is absolutely a must, I think. I got my first break in television from Amit Khanna." Bollywood celebrities and other known personalities attended the book launch of the noted lyricist Amit Khanna. The book 'Words Sounds Images: A History of Media and Entertainment in India' was released on December 13 in Delhi. Javed Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan reached the book launch event. Rajat Sharma, Smita Prakash and Prasoon Joshi also attended the book launch.