GOT fan edits 'lightsabers' in Arya-Brienne fight and it's hilariously epic!

New Delhi (India), August 15(ANI): Creativity is a known trait in every 'Game of Thrones', but one particular genius has merged two fandoms in his latest creation turning it into an internet sensation!

The sparring session between the big and strong Brienne of Tarth and nimble yet deadly Arya Stark was already a global favorite scene, but when it was mashed up with a certain galaxy far, far away; it was too good to be true.

A Youtube user recently added lightsabers into the sparring match between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), a scene from the fourth episode of the seventh season of the popular series.

The end result is pretty fantastic. The video was posted on August 12 and is going viral, accumulating over 1 million views in just 48 hours.

The hilarious video is a perfect mash-up for the 'Star Wars' and 'Game of Thrones' fans. This isn't the first time Star Wars and Game of Thrones have mixed.

Last season, the same user gave the 'Battle of the Bastards' the same treatment. And another YouTuber edited lightsabers into that Tower of Joy duel.

Game of Thrones season 7 returns with sixth episode on Sunday. The latest film in the 'Star Wars' franchise, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', hits theaters December 15. (ANI)