'GoT' actors will get more screen time in season 7

London, May 28 (IANS) Actors Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington have said that that they will get more screen time in the forthcoming seventh season of "Game of Thrones".

They will get more screen time as the show has killed off a lot of characters, reports ew.com.

"When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I got to learn some lines! We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening," Clarke said.

While Dinklage said: "I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time." "Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie," Harrington also added.

Dan Weiss, co-showrunner, explained how it will happen.

"You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight," Weiss said.

Weiss also pointed out the second reason.

"As the worlds start to converge the characters who haven't met each other before start to meet each other and there are more main characters together in each other's storylines than ever before," Weiss said.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" series will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

--IANS

ks/sug