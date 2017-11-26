Gopi Thonakal becomes first Indian to win Asian Marathon C'ship

Dongguan [China], Nov 26 (ANI): Gopi Thonakal became the first Indian man to win the Asian Marathon Championship held at China's Dongguan, on Sunday.

Thonakal finished the race in 2 hours 15 minutes and 48 seconds to clinch the gold medal at the 16th edition of the event, here.

The Indian runner was trailed by Andrey Petrov of Uzbekistan with a timing of 2:15:51s to grab a silver, while the bronze was won by Byambalev Tseveenravdan by clocking 2:16:14s.

Thonakal's feat has come after the formation of separate Asian Marathon championships. Prior to this, Asha Agarwal had won the women's title when it was a part of the biennial Asian Track and Field Championships. (ANI)