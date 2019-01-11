Gopi T, Nitendra ready for Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Defending and Asian Marathon Champion Gopi Thonakal, course record holder Nitendra Singh Rawat and 2014 and 2015 winner Karan Singh will take the field for the 16th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

The $405,000 prize money event will witness India's best join world class athletes at the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label race on January 20.

The defending Champion Gopi T (2:16:51) will face-off with the Mumbai Marathon course record holder Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:15:48).

The 2017 Asian Marathon Champion (2:15:31) Gopi T's best performance came in at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with a time of (2:15:25). This is also the fastest time clocked by an Indian on foreign Soil.

Nitendra Singh Rawat participated in South Asian Games Full Marathon, 2016 completing the race in 2:15:18 and Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, 2017 where he is a National Record Holder 1:03:53.

Joining these champions will be Karan Singh, the Vasai Virar Marathon 2018 Winner, who clocked 2:22:17 at the Event. He was also the second runner-up at the Indira Marathon 2018 in Allahabad, with the timing of 2:22:46.

The women's contingent in Full Marathon will be led by defending Champion Sudha Singh & Two times Mumbai Marathon winner Jyoti Gawte.

Sudha Singh has earned various laurels in running including a Silver in the 3000m steeplechase at Asian Games 2018. She also bagged the 2nd place amongst the Indian Women with the timing of 1:29:11 at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K in 2018.

The Defending champion's most notable timings have been 2:35:35 at the World Championship 2015 in Beijing, China and 1:11:30 in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2016.

Jyoti Gawte, a winner at the Mumbai Marathon in 2017 with the timing 2:50:53 will also vie for a podium spot in the full marathon women's category.

Monika Raut, who bagged the second place in National Delhi Marathon 2016 and 6th place amongst Indian women at the Tata Steel 25K in 2017 with timings 2:55:39 and 1:36:08, will also be a part of the women's field at TMM 2019.

In the half marathon category, the men's group will be led by Kalidas Hirave and Man Singh. Kalidas Hirave won the BSF Half Marathon 2017, with a time of 1:03:27. He secured the 2nd place and 4th place in Tata Steel 25K in 2017 and Airtel Delhi Marathon 2018 with the timing of 1:16:18 and 1:04:25, respectively.

Maan Singh, an Indian runner who completed the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018 with the timing of 1:05:49, will also be a part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019.

In the women's half marathon category, Manju Yadav and Saigeeta Naik are one of the primary contenders for a podium finish.

Manju Yadav was the winner of National Marathon 2017 in the half marathon category with a timing of 1:20:59, whereas Saigeeta completed the Vasai Virar Marathon with the timing of 1:18:55.

"We are delighted to see the small but significant part that the Mumbai Marathon has played in improving the performance of Indian athletes on home soil and also at international platforms. Over the years, our course has seen much rivalry for the top spot, and it is this spirit of competition that makes runners want to better their performance at India's most sought after marathon," said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD of Procam International.

