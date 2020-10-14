Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, Makes Surprise Inspection of Construction Work at Chandni Chowk, No Violations Found

New Delhi, October 14: As part of the anti-dust pollution campaign of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction work at the Chandni Chowk. The environment minister found that all the guidelines issued by the Delhi government were followed at the construction site. He said that four water tankers were found on the spot to prevent dust pollution. Officials said people in the vicinity dump debris on the road at night. Thereafter Rai directed the PWD to clean the debris in collaboration with the MCD. He said that the issue of pollution is not about any agency, but it is about the life of the people. Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, Monitors Demolition Work at Pragati Maidan and FICCI, Instructs to Follow Measures to Stop Dust-Pollution.

Also Read | Delhi Smog: DPCC Bans Use of Electric Generators From Tomorrow, Essentials Services Exempted

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction work at Chandni Chowk today under the anti-dust campaign. "We got several complaints regarding violation of anti-dust pollution guidelines but today when I visited the spot no violation was found. Officials here told me that to prevent dust pollution four water tankers have been installed and water sprinkling is going on. They said that the people of the area dump debris here at night, so we instructed the officials to clean up the debris which is here. To do this PWD and MCD will work together."

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "I have directed the authorities to maintain every precautionary measure as it is a very populated area. When I visited the spot then I found that water sprinkling was happening but we will separately monitor the matter too. We will also monitor whether e-rickshaws are doing dust-pollution in the area." Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Inspects Bhalswa Dumping Sites, Says ‘Rs 20 Lakh Fine Will Be Imposed on North Delhi Municipal Corporation by DPCC for Flouting Dust Control Norms’.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains in ‘Poor’ Category for 8th Consecutive Day With Rise of Pollutants in Atmosphere

On the tree transplantation policy, he said, "The policy has a provision that the agency which is carrying on the transplantation should maintain the trees and if they cannot maintain at least 80% of the trees then the payment of the agency will be stopped." He also said, "If anywhere, anyone is causing pollution, whether it is PWD, MCD, or private entity the work should be stopped. All agencies need to work together to prevent pollution. So it does not matter which agency it is."