GOP Endorsement Fight Next Test For California Recall Rivals

News18
·5-min read

LOS ANGELES: The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.

The competition for the partys prized imprimatur already has set off infighting and finger-pointing within the state GOP, and there is no clear favorite among four candidates who qualified to compete for the nod. The voting Saturday follows a kickoff debate Wednesday that appeared to do little to reorder the Republican contest.

Parrying over the endorsement comes as Newsom’s once-steady hold on his job appears to be slipping. Recent polling points to a tightening race as coronavirus cases climb, mandatory masking orders return in many parts of the state and gas prices keep rising.

The urgency can be witnessed in a fundraising pitch from Newsoms campaign, which is working to energize Democrats who either are tuned out from politics or shrugging at the unusual late-summer election.

This recall is close close enough to start thinking about what it (would) be like if we had a Republican governor in California, the Newsom campaign appeal said, seeking small-dollar donations. Sorry to put the thought in your head, but its true.

The televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Orange County on Wednesday gave four candidates a chance to introduce themselves to voters statewide who might know little, if anything about them.

But the 90-minute showdown was absent of scintillating drama or major gaffes by businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley or former congressman Doug Ose. They mostly avoided turning on each other, instead railing against Newsom and the state’s progressive drift.

The debate was not a game changer, Menlo College political scientist Melissa Michelson said.

Any gains in exposure for the candidates would have been incremental.

Now we know one of them is a rice farmer (Ose), one of them is in the state Assembly (Kiley), one of them is a former San Diego mayor (Faulconer), Michelson said. I didnt come away thinking, That guy blew it out of the water.

In the end, the match-up might end up providing material for Newsom to create critical ads aimed at left-leaning voters in the heavily Democratic state, which could feature Cox appearing to endorse eliminating the states minimum wage law, or when Faulconer didn’t give a clear answer on whether he would prohibit schools from requiring masks.

There will be 46 replacement candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot, including 24 Republicans.

Another notable point on the debate: The two best-known candidates, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who has been leading in polls, and former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, didnt participate.

Without Elder on stage, that probably limits its impact, Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney said.

The party endorsement will be in play at a virtual meeting of delegates Saturday, though only four candidates qualified to compete, Elder, Faulconer, Kiley and Ose.

For the winning candidate, the endorsement would come with campaign cash and other party resources for the final weeks of the race. But a candidate must hit a 60% threshold of votes to capture the partys stamp, a high bar that makes it possible the prize goes to no one.

Some party members worry the looming endorsement scrum could drive down turnout among supporters of candidates who get snubbed, or distract from the overall goal of ousting Newsom. The conservative Cox has accused party insiders of trying to steer the endorsement to Faulconer, a centrist, and declined to participate.

Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson earlier advocated for an endorsement but now says she wants delegates to make the call.

In other developments Thursday, a Sacramento judge finalized a ruling that will allow Newsom to label the recall a Republican-driven effort in the states official voter guide. Democrats have sought to link the recall effort to far-right extremists and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In her ruling, Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl rejected a lawsuit filed by recall organizers who objected to the use of such terms in the informational guide, which is distributed to voters.

Cox, meanwhile, proposed a sweeping tax cut that he said would return $30 billion annually to families and small businesses. Its anchored to a 25% reduction in income taxes.

The race is unfolding in a rapidly vanishing window of time. Mail-in ballots start going out to the state’s 22 million voters in less than two weeks.

The election is being watched nationally as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play. A Republican upset in the heavily Democratic state would be a stunning rebuke, and Newsom has warned that his ouster would have national implications in politics and policy-making.

The recall grew out of widespread frustration during the pandemic over whipsaw stay-at-home orders, crushing job losses from business closures and long-running school closures that together disrupted life for millions.

In the election, voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question will be a list of replacement candidates from which to choose. If a majority votes for Newsoms removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor.

For Newsom, the resurgent virus has punctured a lot of the optimism that was prevalent when cases started to retreat earlier this year, Pitney noted. In addition, wildfires burning around the state and the potential for power blackouts represent risks on his side, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of free grains scheme in UP

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on August 5 via video conferencing.

  • Naziya & Ayub are COVID Orphans: 'Need Money for Their Education' say Nana-Nani

    Six-year-old Naziya (name changed) started crying when she heard her Nani talking about her mother Shabbo's illness. Her ten-year-old brother Ayub (name changed) was equally upset but couldn't express his feelings. Naziya and Ayub lost their mother Shabbo to COVID-19 in April 2021. 30-year-old Shabbo was a divorcee and was staying with her parents in Delhi. She was a tailor and spent most of her earnings on her children's education.

  • Anshu Malik Suffers First Round Loss To Belarus' Iryana Kurachkina In Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Belarus' Iryana Kurachkina defeated Anshu Malik in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's 57kg freestyle category. The Belarusian emerged victorious with a score of 86-2.

  • Woman Caught on Cam Slapping a Man in Lucknow: What Exactly Happened

    An FIR has been lodged against a woman, who, in a viral video, was seen thrashing a man at a road crossing, as bystanders and traffic police looked on. Towards the end of the video, when another man intervenes, the woman can be seen hitting him as well. What happened exactly? What are the police saying? What is the truth behind this viral video?

  • Maha: Thane reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) With the addition of 270 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,45,549, an official said on Wednesday.

  • Boxer Lovlina Shines In Olympics but Her Village Is a Picture Of Neglect

    While the country celebrated Boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s assurance of a bronze medal, Baro Mukhia, Lovlina's village, held a picture of neglect inundated by heavy rainfall. . However, the locals claim that the Assam government has started developmental work at the village after her performance.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 -The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

  • PV Sindhu Welcomed Back to India; Speaks About Tai Tzu Ying, Tokyo Olympics Bronze Match

    People lined up outside the arrival lounge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cheered and clapped as PV Sindhu, the first Indian woman to win medals in successive Olympic Games, walked out on Tuesday. It felt like the badminton champion was being given a spontaneous guard of honour by the public, which was left mesmerised by her performance in Tokyo.

  • Avantha Group Founder Gautam Thapar Arrested in Money Laundering Case

    Thapar will be produced before the court on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his custody.

  • Rahul Gandhi terms Centre's PMKVY scheme as 'deceit in name of development'

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for its skill development initiative scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" and called it 'deceit in the name of development'.

  • Brazil reports 1,209 more COVID-19 deaths

    Brasilia [Brazil], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,209 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 558,432, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 NATIONAL -Parliament session related stories -Union Cabinet meeting -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccines -Political developments and briefings NCR -Dalit minor girl rape case: CM to meet family of victim -Press conference by BJP leader Vijay Goel -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -Himachal Pradesh Assembly session -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments S

  • Ravi Kumar Advances To Tokyo Olympics 2020 Quarter-Finals In Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling With Dominant Display

    Ravi Kumar was sensational in his opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he defeated Colombia's Oscar Trigueros. The Indian wrestler has advanced to the quarterfinals in the men's 57kg category with a score of 13-2.

  • Light rain likely in city

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.  The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

  • Indian-American doctors raise USD 5 million for COVID-19 relief

    Washington, Aug 4 (PTI) Indian-American doctors have raised USD 5 million for COVID-19 relief in India, according to a prominent association of physicians of Indian origin.

  • Andaman & Nicobar reports only one new COVID-19 cases

    Port Blair, Aug 4 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,540, a health official said on Wednesday.

  • NCPCR seeks action taken report from police in 'rape and murder' of Dalit girl in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in southwest Delhi.

  • Ravi Kumar Storms Into Tokyo Olympics 2020 Semifinals With Another Dominant Performance

    Ravi Kumar has advanced to the semi-finals of Men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category after a win over Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov. The Indian wrestler won the bout with a score of 14-4 due to technical superiority.

  • K'taka: Kalaburagi city corporation launches survey to rehabilitate beggars

    Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Karnataka's Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched a survey of beggars to rehabilitate them and stop the practice.

  • IAF chief RKS Bhadauria reaches Israel on official visit

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday reached Israel in an official visit on the invitation from his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin.