Google's AI-powered AlphaGo defeats 5 Go players

San Francisco, May 27 (IANS) Google's artificial intelligence-powered AlphaGo has defeated a team of five leading Go players in a demonstration match.

Go is an abstract strategy board game for two players, in which the aim is to surround more territory than the opponent.

The team included champions like Chen Yaoye, Zho Ruiyang, Mi Yuting, Shi Yue and Tang Weixing.

The match ended when the human players resigned in the face of AlphaGo's certain victory, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

"This speaks volumes about where AI is headed - human players are teaming up with AlphaGo to have even more fun with the game!" Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO tweeted.

Observers noted that the Go champions seemed to be enjoying observing and studying AlphaGo's moves, and adapting their own play as a result.

