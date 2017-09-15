Google, its services suffer brief meltdown

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Google and its popular services such as YouTube, Gmail and Docs on Friday evening experienced an outage of several minutes in India.

The technical glitch left several users scrambling to access Google's services. However, it was not immediately clear if more users across the world experienced the same disruption.

The users, unable to use the services, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to complain about the meltdown. "@Google is this #outage," @amrendraks tweeted after experiencing the brief outage.

Google was yet to comment on the disruption of its services.

This is the second time in a week that Google's services have suffered a meltdown.

Many users experienced issues while accessing Gmail and other Google's services earlier this week. The glitch largely affected Central Europe, Japan and the US East Coast.

--IANS

