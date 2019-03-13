Google says sorry for Gmail, Drive global outages

San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) Google on Wednesday apologised after users around the world faced problems with accessing Gmail and other services.

Users in several countries including India reported problems in attaching or accessing attachments, as well as accessing and saving draft emails and sending emails.

Google reported that the issue has now been resolved.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," Google said in a statement on their service website.

Many users in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia reported outages with Gmail, Google Maps and Google Drive, The Guardian reported.

