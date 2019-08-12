Google remembers Vikram Sarabhai on birth anniversary

Google on Monday dedicated a doodle to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai. The doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Pavan Rajurkar, had a blue and white portrait of the renowned physicist along with moon, rocket and stars. Sarabhai, often known as the father of Indian research program had established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1962. President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects to the renowned scientist, hailing him as the "father of India's space programme." Sarabhai was born on August 12, 1919, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He passed away on December 30, 1971.