Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India

Google India introduced its Nest Hub smart device. With built-in Google Assistant, the device allows one to control their compatible smart appliances and apps using voice on a single dashboard. With Google Nest Hub, smart home users can make voice-controlled search, ask for directions, watch YouTube, get news, and listen to music and more. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available starting today across Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Tata Cliq.