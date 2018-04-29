Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's 148th b'day

To mark the father of Indian Cinema Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke's 148th birthday, Google has dedicated its doodle to him on Monday. Born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Phalke gave Indian Cinema its first silent film, 'Raja Harishchandra' in 1913 with special effects, making it a huge hit. He made 95 movies and 27 short films in his career spanning 19 years, till 1937. In the memory of Phalke, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for lifetime contribution to cinema, was established by the Government of India in 1969. The award is considered as one of the most prestigious awards in Indian cinema.