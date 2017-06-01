Google Doodle marks start of ICC Champions Trophy with addictive game

The ICC Champions Trophy begins today in England with eight teams fighting it out for the title.

New Delhi, June 1: The ICC Champions Trophy begins today in England with eight teams fighting it out for the title and to mark the occasion Google Doodle has launched an insanely addictive interactive cricket game.

The game shows a match between crickets and snails, a reference made by Google that one could play the game even on a slow network.

According to the Google Doodle’s team blog post, “Ah, summer: the sound of leather on willow, and the spectacle of cricket … cricket! As the tournament begins in the Oval cricket ground, something buzzes outside. A team of crickets sans tickets have set up their own wickets for a game of pest cricket! As they face their archrivals, the snails, it’s sure to be a match for the centuries. Don’t be fooled by their sluggish looks – these fielders can be fast on their feet!”

Adding, “To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, we’re inviting everyone to tap/click and take a swing at our pocket- size game!We know that cricket is loved worldwide, so we wanted to make sure our Doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. We kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is our smallest interactive Doodle ever – even snail networks can load it in seconds.Whether you’re enjoying the tournament at a snail’s pace or bowling faster than the beat of a hummingbird’s wings, here’s hoping you hit it out of the park this summer!”

The first game between England and Bangladesh at the Oval today gets the eight-nation tournament underway. The eight teams have been divided into two groups with four sides each.

The top two teams from each group go through to the semifinals followed by the final on June 18.

(With ANI inputs)