Google Doodle honours Indian engineer M Visvesvaraya on his 157th birthday

Google Doodle has honoured Indian engineer M Visvesvaraya on his 157th birthday today. India celebrates this day as Engineer's Day on Visvesvaraya's birthday. The Bharat Ratna awardee is known to have lived by the phrase 'work is worship'. Days before Visvesvaraya's birthday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu talked about the engineer while stating that history chapters should focus on "historical figures and social reformers" like him. While congratulating hardworking engineers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the engineer. The engineer is known for his works like inventing the Block System, which is automated doors that close in the conditions of overflow. He was a master of irrigation design.