Google doodle honours Chipko Movement

Search engine giant Google has honoured the famous 'Chipko movement' by marking its 45th Anniversary through its Google Doodle, on Monday. The doodle portrays a colorful design where a group of women are standing around a tree, representing their fight against deforestation which was the main objective of Chipko Movement. The name of the movement has been derived from the word, 'Chipko' which in hindi means 'to stick' or 'to hug'. The Chipko Movement dates back to 1730 AD when in khejarli village of Rajasthan, 363 people sacrificed their lives to save khejri trees. In modern India, the movement began in 1973.