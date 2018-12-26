Google Doodle honours Baba Amte on his 104th birthday

Social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte was dedicated a doodle by Google on his 104th birthday on Wednesday. Famously known as 'Baba Amte' or 'Father Amte', he served those in need and dedicated especially his life to those suffering with Leprosy. He was a strong believer of national unity. Amte started the first Knit India March in 1985. At the age of 72, Baba Amte walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with the motive of inspiring unity in India. He was awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1971.