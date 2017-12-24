Google Doodle commemorates legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's 93rd birthday

Google India on Sunday commemorated 90's legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi's birthday by dedicating a doodle on its homepage. Created by Mumbai-based illustrator Sajid Shaikh, the Doodle shows the journey of famous songs of the iconic singer. It showed their progress from the studio, onto the silver screen and into the hearts of fans forever. The legendary singer, who has over 5,000 songs to his credit, is known as "the man who wrote his legacy through the words he sang." Rafi's reputation as Bollywood's "king of playback singing" reflects through his repertoire that spans a variety of genres including rock and roll, romance, and classical music. The Padma Shri awardee has sung across several languages including Hindi, Arabic, Persian, English, Sinhalese, Creole, and Dutch.