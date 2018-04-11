Google Doodle commemorates KL Saigal's 114th b'day

Google on Wednesday paid tribute to "India's first superstar" K.L. Saigal with a special Doodle to mark his 114th birth anniversary. Born on April 11, 1904 in Jammu, Saigal appeared in 36 films spanning three languages over fifteen years. Touted as one of the first true Bollywood superstars, Saigal sang 185 songs over his career. "Created by guest artist Vidhya Nagarajan, today's Doodle celebrates Saigal's illustrious career with a portrait of the singer doing what he does best," wrote the Google blog post.