Google CEO in Mumbai to celebrate Women's Day

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who advocates greater participation of women in development of technology products, reached Mumbai to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday.

"In Mumbai today and happy to celebrate #IWD2019 with the India chapter of Women@Google at their 'I Am Remarkable' event. Thank you for inspiring me with your stories about the experiences, challenges and triumphs of being women in tech," Pichai said in a tweet.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum event last year, Pichai said, "There is a moral imperative to involve more women in the development of technology products, as our technology products are for everyone."

The search engine giant recently came into the spotlight after a study found that it paid men less money than women for doing similar work.

Google earlier fired the author of a controversial memo on gender diversity that went viral inside the company.

Authored by James Damore, the memo titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber" claims that when it comes to technology, there is a biological differences between men and women.

--IANS

gb/bc