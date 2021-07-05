Goodwill gesture: Australia airlifts Indian student suffering from kidney disorder

Arshdeep Singh repatriated to India (ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Australia, in a goodwill gesture airlifted an Indian student studying there, Arshdeep Singh, on Sunday who is battling a life-threatening kidney disorder.

In a rare gesture, the Australian Government in coordination with the Government of India facilitated his medical repatriation through a special flight of Qantas exclusively dedicated to him with paramedic equipment on board.

Indian World Forum, too, requested for the medical repatriation of the Indian student.

He is expected to land in New Delhi today at 18:10 hrs local time. After his arrival, he will be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

He will be received by his family members and national Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK along with other officials. Flight no 111 from Darwin operated by Qantas is used for airlifting the student.

Singh, a 25-year-old student in Melbourne was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and suffering from chronic renal failure. (ANI)