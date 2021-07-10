GoodNews: J&K's Bobiya Village Becomes First to be 100% Vaccinated

Bobiya village of district Kathua of Jammu & Kashmir has become the first village to be 100 percent vaccinated, reported news agency ANI.

"Bobiya is the first to be fully vaccinated. Teams vaccinated both in the categories, above 45 and upto 18. We conduct drives at both health centres and door-to-door," said the Hiranagar Block Medical Officer Swami Saran.

The administration of Bobiya believes that this record is attributed to the 'J&K Model', under which the administration decided to reach out to the people to their homes, instead of people coming to the inoculation centres.

Despite the vaccination hesitancy, the medical officers of J&K have reached out to every house of the village, and vaccinated the individuals.

Also Read: J&K Woman Launches Area's First Homegrown Detergent Brand

What is the J&K Model?

J&K model implies a 10-point strategy to inoculate everyone who is eligible for the jabs at a faster pace.

The first strategy is booth-level management which involves preparation of eligible population list followed by 'Vaccine on Wheels', i.e. reaching out to people in far-flung areas.

100 percent Vaccination Mark in 9 Districts of J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 percent vaccination in the 45 plus group in nine districts.

The Shopian district in South Kashmir has become the first district in Kashmir to provide 100 percent immunisation to persons over the age of 45 followed by Bandipore, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba.

At least 66 percent of J&K's adults over 45 have been vaccinated, which is much higher than the national average of 32 percent.

Also Read: J&K Political Leaders Meet Delimitation Commission, PDP Stays Away

. Read more on India by The Quint.#GoodNews: J&K's Bobiya Village Becomes First to be 100% VaccinatedSovereign Gold Bond Scheme Tranche 4 to Open from 12 July: Check Issue Price . Read more on India by The Quint.