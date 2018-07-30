'Goodachari' moves opposite to 'Mission Impossible', suggests trailer

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The trailer of "Goodachari", the intriguing new Telugu espionage thriller starring Adivi Sesh -- who helmed the very interesting "Kshanam" two years ago -- moves in a direction opposite to "Mission: Impossible - Fallout". The emotions are accentuated and contoured even in the brief trailer.

In "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", there is one emotional moment that kind of tears into our heart. It is when a brave female police officer in Paris is shot at by the villains during her call of duty and before the baddies can actually kill her, Cruise guns them down. The impact of the moment is squandered in the big chase that follows. This is a man on a mission. No time for introspection.

Whereas, "Goodachari" is the story of a son's search for his father who happened to work for Indian Intelligence. The impetus is intrigue. But the heft comes from the emotional recall of a hero who has grown with questions about his past. Ethan Hawke would never suffer from an identity crisis. He is too busy riding and flying around the world to pause for introspection.

Make no mistake. "Goodachari" seems an intelligent film on Indian Intelligence.

Adivi Sesh belongs to a new growing breed of South Indian actors who act tough and bring an uncompromising integrity to the cinema with their world view of socio-political affairs.

I'm not sure how engaging the film will be. But one thing is certain. To refer to "Goodachari" and many of the other non-Bollywood films being made lately in different parts of India as "regional" is plainly criminal.

--IANS

skj/rb/