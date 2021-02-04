Good That Rihanna, Thunberg’s Tweets Can Wake Up MEA: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram took to Twitter on Wednesday, 3 February, to acknowledge that it was good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg’s tweets about the farmer’s protests could “wake up” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Come on MEA, when will you realise that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognise national boundaries?” the former finance minister wrote in a tweet.

Singer-actor Rihanna on Tuesday had taken to Twitter to share a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi amid farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. She had written, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Soon after her tweet, climate activist Greta Thunberg also expressed her support to the farmers on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, the MEA had described the tweets as “sensationalist” in a statement, urging everyone to ascertain facts and gain a proper understanding before rushing to comment.

In his series of tweets, the former finance minister further questioned the ministry, asking why they commented on the military coup in Myanmar and highlighted that the MEA regularly comments on issues that are “internal” to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Why did MEA comment on the military coup in Myanmar? Why is it “deeply concerning” to the MEA?



Why does MEA regularly comment on issues that are “internal” to Sri Lanka and Nepal? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 3, 2021

Chidambaram, however, seemed to be of directly opposing views from his former party head Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier called the farmers’ protests an “internal matter” at a press conference earlier on Wednesday,

Comparing Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi stance on the US Capitol Hill siege, he asked further, “Why did the PM of India comment on the assault on the Capitol building in Washington by the Trump storm troopers? It is sad that someone erudite and worldly wise like Mr S Jaishankar should allow such puerile reactions by the MEA?”

