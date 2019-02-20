With good relations we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
After receiving ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Speaking to ANI, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, "Today, we want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India."