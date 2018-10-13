Good that MeToo has finally come: Swara Bhaskar

Actress Swara Bhaskar has always opined on social issues and this time again she spoken on the ongoing MeToo movement which has revealed stories of women across different social strata. She said, "The MeToo movement took a long time to come to India and it's good that it has finally come. Kudos to all the women who are braving their past trauma, reliving it and claiming the stories with their own names." Swara's comments came while she attended the grand finale of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week in the national capital where she was seen supporting the LGBTQ cause.