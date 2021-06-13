‘Good Initiative’: PM’s Words of Praise for Yogi Adityanath Over Scheme to Help Senior Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed appreciation for Uttar Pradesh’s new ‘elderline’ project – aimed at providing emotional care, legal and healthcare support to senior citizens.

Modi shared a link describing the initiative on Twitter, and appreciated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts. “Good initiative!” the PM wrote, tagging CM Yogi, as well.

On a daily basis, the helpline, 14567, receives 80 to 90 actionable calls from various areas in Uttar Pradesh, spanning from Noida to Ballia.

On May 14, the toll-free helpline was launched in Uttar Pradesh to provide comprehensive assistance to senior persons across the state’s 75 districts.

During the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to provide emotional support, health care, and legal aid to the elderly through call centres that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The programme has been successfully implemented throughout the state by the UP government in partnership with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India.

All inquiries about old age homes, physiotherapy units, health-related, mental-health-related, and legal matters are swiftly answered, ensuring that grievances are immediately addressed as ordered by the state government. With the help of Tata Trusts and the NSE Foundation, the Elderline facility has been operationalized.

PM Modi’s post comes days after Adityanath’s visit to the national capital to meet Modi and the BJP top brass, including its president JP Nadda, fuelling speculation that there could a ministerial reshuffle in the state government ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

However, multiple sources in the government and the BJP have rubbished the talk of Adityanath’s removal as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, telling News18 that these are “baseless rumours” and said the party is sure of a win in UP in 2022 under his leadership.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here