Good governance essential for citizens' welfare: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told a group of over 70 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries that good governance should be a priority for the welfare of citizens.

"The Prime Minister on Wednesday met and interacted with a group of over 70 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries serving in the government. This was the first of five such interactions," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The officers shared their experiences on issues such as digital and smart governance; administrative procedures and accountability; transparency; doubling of farmers' income; skill development; Swachh Bharat; consumer rights; environment protection; and building of a New India by 2022, the statement said.

"The combination of development and good governance is essential for the welfare and satisfaction of citizens," Modi said.

He emphasised on the need for all government wings to work in harmony and synchronisation to achieve the best possible results.

"All officers must keep the poor and the ordinary citizens in their minds while taking decisions," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the world was looking to India with positive expectations.

Modi said there was also a strong undercurrent for excellence from the common citizens of India.

"Youth from humble backgrounds, with very limited resources are achieving best positions in competitive exams and sports."

The Prime Minister asked the officers to work to promote this spontaneous upsurge of talent, recalling the spirit and energy that they themselves would have possessed in the first three years of their service.

He said: "This was a unique opportunity for officers to deliver their utmost for the benefit of the nation."

