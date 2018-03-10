We have good chemistry, our democracies have historic relationship: French President

French President Emmanuel Macron today expressed happiness after arriving in India. "I am very happy and very glad to be here in India. I want to thank PM Modi for welcome," he said. The French President further added, "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have historic relationship." Macron received ceremonial reception in the national capital today. Macron was given guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.