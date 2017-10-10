Gomes' family expected to be present during England-Mexico game

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) England and Manchester United forward Angel Gomes will have the support of his family when his team takes on Mexico in a Group F FIFA U-17 World Cup tie here on Wednesday.

Sources close to the England team management said on Tuesday that Gomes will be one of the few players who are going to have their loved ones by their side during the tournament.

Gomes, United's Under-18s skipper, scored a superb free kick after coming on from the substitute's bench in the 67th minute in the game against Chile.

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who did not start against Chile, had his mother and brother attending practice at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan training site on Tuesday.

"I am impressed with the atmosphere here. The stadium looks fantastic. We are from London and I came to Kolkata last Friday," Smith Rowe's mother, a junior school teacher, told reporters.

Earlier, Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby also had his brother by his side during training ahead of the tournament opener.

England won against Chile by a 4-0 margin and are tipped as one of the contenders to win the title.

--IANS

dm/pur/bg