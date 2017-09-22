Golfer Tvesa wins 12th leg of Hero WPG Tour

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Rising golfer Tvesa Malik battled tough weather conditions and a challenging Delhi Golf Club golf course to clinch the 12th leg of the Hero Womens Pro Tour 2017 here on Friday.

For 21-year-old Tvesa, who turned pro midway through this season, this was her second title in five starts.

Tvesa, who kicked off her pro career with a win in the seventh leg of the Tour, shot the day's best score of 73, while the next score was 79 by three players, including third placed Saaniya Sharma, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ankita Tiwana.

Siddhi Kapoor (81) was second, while Saaniya (79) was third.

Tvesa, who lives in Gurugram, but has enough experience of playing at the tough DGC layout, had four bogeys in her first 11 holes, including three in a row from sixth to eighth. But she birdied the 12th and then had two superb birdies on 16th and 17th to card 73 and a total of 220.

Tvesa became the fourth player to win multiple titles this season, following Vani Kapoor (3), Amandeep Drall (2) and Gursimar Badwal (2).

Second placed Siddhi, who shared the lead with Tvesa for the first two days, carded 81, including two birdies, seven bogeys and two doubles and aggregated 228.

A further four shots behind was the winner of the 11th leg, Saaniya, who had two birdies against seven bogeys and one double.

Afshan Fatima, who had a share of the lead after the first round, carded a second successive 80 and finished fourth at 234, while Gursimar (82) and veteran Smriti Mehra (82) were tied fifth.

Gaurika Bishnoi (79) reclaimed her top position on the Hero Order of Merit despite finishing seventh and Ankita Tiwana (79) was eighth.

Amandeep Drall's absence helped Gaurika to get back to the top of the Order of Merit. Gaurika (Rs 9,06,400) leads Amandeep (Rs 8,77,500) by just over Rs 30,000, while Gursimar (Rs 7,39,200) is third and Saaniya (Rs 6.76,000) is fourth.

