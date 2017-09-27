Golfer Saaniya takes sole lead in 13th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Noida, Sep 27 (IANS) Golfer Saaniya Sharma carded one-under par 71 to take the sole lead after the first round of the Rs six lakh 13th leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour at the Jaypee Greens here on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Chandigarh golfer, who has been playing well in the second half of the season had no less than five birdies and her card may well have been way better but for the double on par-4 ninth and a closing bogey on 18th. She also dropped a shot on Par-3 12th.

Trailing Saaniya are Gaurika Bishnoi and Amandeep Drall, the top two on the order of merit, who shared the second place with even par 72 each.

Amandeep had three birdies against as many bogeys, while Gaurika had a disappointing start on the front nine with three bogeys and one birdie for a two-over 38. She however, flourished on the back nine with four birdies against two bogeys and finished at 72.

The next four golfers, Neha Tripathi (73), Trisha Sunil (74), Afshan Fatima (75) and Smriti Mehra (76) were each one shot apart and occupied the fourth to seventh places.

Mehar Atwal (78) was lying seventh while last week winner at DGC, Tvesa Malik (80) was down tied-9th alongside Ayesha Kapur (80). Gursimar Badwal (85) and Siddhi Kapoor (86) also had a rough day at the course.

On the second day, Saaniya, Amandeep and Gaurika will go out in the lead group.

