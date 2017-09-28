Golfer Saaniya takes lead at WPG Tour

Noida, Sep 28 (IANS) Saaniya Sharma stayed on course for her second title of the season as she added a one-over 73 to grab a three-shot lead over second placed Smriti Mehra (71) after two rounds of the 13th leg of the Hero WPG Tour here on Thursday.

Saaniya won the 11th leg and is looking for another win that will push her up the Hero Order of Merit.

The 31-year-old Chandigarh golfer has been in good form in the second half of the season with one win already in her bag and some other good finishes.

She had a 71 in the first round and with a second round 73 she is now at even par 144, while Smriti searching for her first win this season is at 147 with rounds of 76 and 71.

Neha Tripathi (73-77) is third, while Trisha Sunil (74-78) is Tied-4th alongside Gaurika Bishnoi (72-80).

Saaniya once again played a steady round with three birdies, one on the front nine and two on the back nine. She dropped a bogey on first and 14th and a double on ninth for her 73.

Smriti was the only one under par with four birdies against three bogeys and is looking good to challenge Saaniya for the title.

Mehar Atwal (78-76) and Afshan Fatima (75-79) share the sixth place, while fancied Amandeep Drall (72-86) had a huge drop in the second round and is Tied-8th with Sonam Chugh.

In the final round, Saaniya will play with Smriti and Neha in the final group.

