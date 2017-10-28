Golfer Pittayarat on top at Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Oct 28 (IANS) Panuphol Pittayarat of Thailand fired three birdies in 11 holes to extend his overnight lead to three before play was abandoned for the day due to bad weather at the Indonesia Open here on Saturday.

The penultimate round of the $300,000 Asian Tour event was suspended at 12.42 pm local time due to heavy rain. Officials later decided to call off play at 4.30 pm due to persistent lightning threats at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

A total of 57 players will resume their third round at 6.30 am on Sunday with the all-important final round scheduled to start at 7.20 am, according to the same draw as round three. Only nine players completed their rounds on Saturday.

Panuphol, chasing a breakthrough win, nailed birdies on the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to move to 14-under while Australian Anthony Quayle trails in second place with four birdies through 12 holes.

Lionel Weber of France was on a hot run, setting the course ablaze with eighth birdies against no bogey in 17 holes before inclement weather halted play. The 27-year-old Weber had shot a brilliant second round 62 to mark the lowest round of the week last year.

Local talent Rory Hie moved within five shots off the lead as he goes six-under for the day with one left to play. He is the highest-placed Indonesian on the current standings.

--IANS

ajb/vm