Golfer Neha clinches 15th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Golfer Neha Tripathi completed a start-to-finish win by a four-shot margin despite a great finishing charge by Order of Merit leader Gaurika Bishnoi (66) in the 15th leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour at the Palms Golf Club and Resort here on Friday.

This was Neha's third win of the season after her wins in the first leg at Ahmedabad and the 13th leg in Greater Noida.

Starting the final day with a massive nine-shot lead, Neha had a rough start, bogeying the first but got back that shot with a birdie on par-3 third hole.

However, a triple bogey on par-4 fourth was a setback though the fact that Gaurika, her playing partner also double bogeyed the hole, did not damage Neha's chances.

When the lead group players came to the turn, Neha was still way ahead with an eight-shot lead.

Gaurika made a huge charge with a birdie on par-3 12th hole and then she was five-under for the last four holes. She birdied the 15th, 16th and then landed an eagle on the 17th. She then birdied the 18th for a brilliant four-under 66, by far the best round of the week.

Neha totalled three-under 207, while Gaurika's aggregate was one-over 211.

The fast rising youngster, Afshan Fatima also shot a fine one-under 69 to finish third at 215, one shot ahead of Smriti Mehra (70), who finished birdie-birdie.

On the Hero Order of Merit, Gaurika extended her lead with the second place while Neha moved up to fourth place.

With the season fast coming to an end, Gaurika looks all set to round off a great year with the Hero Order of Merit honours.

Saaniya Sharma and Smriti Mehra are fifth and sixth with Vani Kapoor, who has four wins in six starts, is seventh.

The 16th leg of the Hero WPG Tour will be held from November 28 to December 1 at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram.

