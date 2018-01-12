Golfer Malak tops PGTI's Pre Qualifying II

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Nagpurs Moinuddin Malak (69-69) topped the leaderboard at the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)s Pre Qualifying II for the 2018 golf season. after finishing the second round with a total of six-under 138 here on Friday.

A total of 30 players qualified from Pre Qualifying II for the Final Qualifying Stage as nine players were tied in 22nd position when the cut was declared at seven-over 151.

Malak fired a second straight 69 which featured three birdies on his last five holes at the Kensville Golf & Country Club.

Ludhiana-based amateur Digraj Singh Gill, the round one leader, slipped to second place at five-under-139 after a 71 on Friday.

Three golfers shared third place at one-under-143 including Ikramuddin Shah, Ajay Baisoya and amateur Aditya Chahal.

