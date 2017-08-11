Golfer Lahiri tied 33rd at PGA Championship

Charlotte (North Carolina), Aug 11 (IANS) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded one-over 72 to be tied 33rd in the first round of the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club here on Thursday.

The 30-year-old carded four birdies against three bogeys and a double-bogey to share the position with 10 others, including title favourites, World No.4 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and No.2 Jordan Spieth of the United States.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and American Kevin Kisner each fired a four-under 67 to grab a share of the lead after 18 holes of play, reports Efe.

Both players carded six birdies but also gave two strokes back with a pair of bogies.

"I felt good in the practice rounds here, and I'm really enjoying this golf course," Olesen told pgatour.com.

Five golfers are one stroke back at three-under, including reigning US Open champion Brooks Koepka, while several other elite players shot under par on Thursday.

American World No.1 Dustin Johnson, Japanese World No.3 Hideki Matsuyama, Spanish World No.6 Jon Rahm and Australian World No.7 Jason Day all scored 70 each to put them in a strong position after one round.

Defending champion Jimmy Walker of the United States had a miserable day on Thursday, shooting a 10-over 81.

