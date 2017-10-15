Golfer Lahiri finishes tied 10th at CIMB Classic

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded one-under 71 in the fourth and final round to finish joint 10th at the $7 million CIMB Classic here on Sunday.

The Bengaluru golfer got a total of 13-under 275 (67-73-64-71) to share the spot with two others.

In the final round, Lahiri scored four birdies and three bogeys for a 71.

Meanwhile, Pat Perez completed a stunning victory by closing with a three-under 69 to win by four shots. The American got a winning total of 24-under 264 (66-65-64-69).

Keegan Bradley of the United States posted a flawless 67 to finish second, his best result at the CIMB Classic.

Xander Schauffele (72) and Sung Kang (71) of South Korea settled for a share of third place with a total of 17-under 271.

--IANS

pur/dg