Golfer Lahiri finishes 75th, Thomas clinches PGA Championship

Charlotte (North Carolina), Aug 14 (IANS) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri went through his worst round of the week with a seven-over 78 on the fourth and final day to finish 75th, while American Justin Thomas captured his first major title at the 99th PGA Championship.

The 30-year-old carded a bogey each in the front-nine and back-nine and dropped as many as nine shots, including six on the back-nine to complete a forgettable round here on Sunday.

Lahiri's four-day total was a disastrous 15-over 299 (72-73-76-78) at the Quail Hollow Club.

Meanwhile, Thomas came from behind to win with a total score of eight-under 276, two strokes better than a trio of second-placed rivals.

Thomas stumbled to a two-over 73 in his opening round here but then dominated the course over his final three rounds, shooting a five-under 66 on Friday, a two-under 69 on Saturday and a three-under 68 in the final round, reports Efe.

The 24-year-old from Kentucky, who shot a 63 at this year's US Open and in January became the youngest player in golf history to shoot a 59, showed on Sunday that he can produce his best golf under the most intense pressure.

Thomas now has four wins this season (CIMB Classic, SBS Hyundai Tournament of Champions, Sony Open in Hawaii, and the PGA Championship).

In his most cold-blooded shot of the day, Thomas stepped up to the 223-yard par-three 17th, a hole with water to the left of the green, and stroked an aggressive iron shot to within 15 feet.

The tournament was his when he rolled in the birdie putt on his next shot.

Thomas' play with the flat stick was the difference, as he had just 10 putts on the back nine through 17 holes. He won by two strokes despite three-putting -- and bogeying -- the par-four 18th.

"The PGA has a special place in my heart," Justin told the tournament's official website. "It's just a great win for the family, and it's a moment we'll never forget.

"I just had an unbelievable calmness throughout the week, throughout the day," Justin said. "I truly felt like I was going to win."

American Kevin Kisner (three-over 74) started the day in the lead at seven-under but ended in a tie for seventh place at four-under 280 total.

Japanese World No.3 Hideki Matsuyama was at six-under at the start of his round on Sunday but ended at five-under to finish in a tie for fifth.

Three golfers, Italy's Francesco Molinari, American Patrick Reed and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen finished in a tie for second place at six-under 278.

--IANS

gau/pur/dg