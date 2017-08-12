Golfer Lahiri drops to tied 46th at PGA Championship

Charlotte (North Carolina), Aug 12 (IANS) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded two-over 72 in the second round to be tied 46th as he made the cut for the weekend rounds of the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club here on Friday.

Lahiri, who was tied 33rd after a 72 in the first round, struggled with his start, carding a bogey on the first hole before making five par consecutive par effort.

In the next three holes, the 30-year-old got as many bogeys as he completed the front nine with a four-over.

In the back-nine, he corrected his mistakes and played flawlessly. Two birdies (12th and 18th holes) helped him finish the day at 72 which takes his 36-hole total to three-over 145.

Meanwhile, overnight leader American Kevin Kisner (four-under 67) was joined by Japanese world No.2 Hideki Matsuyama at the top as the latter charged up the leaderboard with a sensational seven-under 64, reports Efe.

They were tied at a total of eight-under 134 after two rounds.

The 33-year-old Kisner attacked the par-five holes in second-round action, carding an eagle on the seventh and birdies on the 10th and 15th.

The world No.25, who had a share of the lead with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen at the start of the day, also birdied the par-four 12th en route to shooting a 67 for the second straight round. His lone slip-up came when he took four strokes on the par-three 13th.

Matsuyama fired seven birdies, including five in the back-nine, to charge ahead following a flawless second round.

Two shots behind the leaders was Australian world No. 7 Jason Day, winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, who carded a 67 to take his total to six-under 136.

One shot behind him were South African 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, Italian Francesco Molinari and American Chris Stroud.

American world No. 10 Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Englishman Paul Casey shared the seventh spot at 139 total.

Olesen has had a rough second round, having dropped four strokes through nine holes on Friday.

Justine Rose, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson are some of the big names who are on the verge of missing the halfway cut.

