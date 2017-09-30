Golfer Keyser wins PGM Labuan Championship

Labuan (Malaysia), Sep 30 (IANS) South Africas Mathiam Keyser mounted a strong comeback with a final round two-under-par 70 to clinch his second title on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) at the PGM Labuan Championship golf tournament here on Saturday.

Keyser's winning total of six-under-par 282 was enough to hand him a two-shot victory over Thailand's Sorachut Hansapiban at the Labuan International Golf Club where the $44,600 ADT event was staged.

Thailand's Panuwat Muenlek, who held a share of the overnight lead, finished in tied-third together with Sweden's Oskar Arvidsson after he closed with a 75 for a 285 total.

Having started the week on the back of two successive victories in Dubai, Keyser was quietly confident of his chances despite the course layout which the South African felt was his disadvantage.

"This is a very tight golf course and it doesn't really favour me as I like to use the driver and driving is usually my strength," Keyser said.

Keyser stumbled with an opening bogey on the par-four first but recovered quickly with a birdie on the second hole before adding another birdie on nine to turn in 35.

He parred the next five holes before another birdie on 15 gave him a comfortable two-shot lead with three holes to play.

--IANS

ajb/vm