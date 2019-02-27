Golfer Kartik sets his eyes on Hero Indian Open 2019

Gurugram, Feb 27 (IANS) Rising golfer Kartik Sharma has set his eyes on the star-studded Hero Indian Open 2019, slated from March 28 to 31 at the DLF Golf and Country club here.

The 18-year-old, a student of DLF Golf Academy, is currently targeting another trophy in the upcoming Stroke Play Championship 2019 in South Africa next week.

Alike his magnificent form of playing in Australia, where he won the New South Wales men's Amateur Golf Championship 2019, the teenager has planned to win other domestic tournaments.

Kartik has been playing for India since the age of 10 and has participated in various international and national tournaments in the previous seasons.

"I am excited to participate in the scheduled tournaments ahead and have practised hard to give my best to win awards for the country. I believe in not setting many long term targets as it creates pressure rather focusing on the game to showcase excellent performance," Kartik told IANS.

In 2018, he had participated in 18 tournaments including the prestigious Hero Indian Open 2018, and IGU Delhi State and NCR Cup Golf Championship, IGU Southern India Amateur Championship, IGU Karnataka Amateur Championship, 116th Malaysian Amateur Open, Thunderbird Junior Invitational, US.

He won the IGU Western India amateur golf championship 2018, which took place at the Poona golf course.

--IANS

tri/ab