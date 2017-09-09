Golfer Hend dominates at Omega Masters

Crans-Montana (Switzerland), Sep 9 (IANS) Reigning Order of Merit champion Scott Hend continued his dominance with a flawless seven-under-par 63 in the second round of the Omega European Masters golf tournament here.

The 44-year-old Australian maintained his one-shot lead with his second round performance highlighted by an eagle on the seventh hole and five other birdies at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club here on Friday.

Hend seized a one-shot lead over South African Darren Fichardt, who carded a matching 63 in the second round, with a two-day total of 13-under-par 127.

He thus remained on track to redeem himself after losing the title to Alex Noren of Sweden on the first play-off hole last year.

Thai star Thongchai Jaidee, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and Asian Tour rookie Todd Sinnott of Australia stayed four shots off the pace in third place following respective rounds of 66, 65 and 66.

Defending champion Noren carded a 67 to tie in 32nd position on 137 alongside a host of players, which include former winner and Asian Tour Order of Merit leader David Lipsky, who signed for a 70.

A total of 77 players made the halfway cut set at even-par 140 at the Swiss showpiece, which remains the only tournament on European soil to be co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

