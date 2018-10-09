Golfer Hedwall favourite Women's Indian Open

Gurgaon, Oct 9 (IANS) A month after ending her six-year-long title drought, Swedish golfer Caroline Hedwall will take the field as one of the favourites at the Hero Womens Indian Open.

The 29-year-old had hit the Ladies European Tour (LET) with a bang, winning four titles including the Hero Women's Indian Open and the LET Order of Merit in her rookie year in 2011. But she managed only one more win in the subsequent years after that dream start.

Last month, she finally got the monkey off her back with a fine win at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, one of the big events on the Ladies European Tour.

The players will have an added incentive of a record purse of $500,000, and the event to be held over 72 holes, will also be telecast live globally.

Hedwall heads a list of 11 stars from the Ladies European Tour's Top-20 in the current Order of Merit. Five of last year's Top-10 finishers, including India's own Vani Kapoor, will also be vying for the title.

Hedwall is one of the two past LET Order of Merit winners in the field -- the other being Beth Allen -- and she is also one of the two past champions to make a return.

The field includes defending champion Camille Chevalier of France, who after her win last year has had a modest season with five cuts in 10 starts.

