Golfer Gursimar wins 10th leg of Hero women's Tour

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (IANS) Golfer Gursimar Badwal overcame a shaky start and kept her nerves to register a second successive win in as many weeks as she won the 10th leg of the Hero women's Tour at the KGA here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Kapurthala golfer, who was two-over through the first six holes, completed a final day's card of one-under 71 to finish her 54 holes in three-over 219 and win the title by three shots over amateur Pranavi Urs (70).

Siddhi Kapoor (69) who had the day's best card was third at 224.

Gursimar, whose only win prior to this season was last year, won last week at Prestige Golfshire and this week's win at the KGA makes her the third multiple winner on the Hero WPGT 2017.

Gursimar's two titles are the same as Amandeep Drall while Vani Kapoor, who skipped this week, has won three titles.

Overnight leader by one shot Gursimar bogeyed on the second, fourth and sixth holes but also had a birdie in between on the third.

Gursimar did make up with a birdie on eighth and turned in one-over 37. Amateur Pranavi Urs, who was four shots behind overnight came close as she was one-under 35 for the front nine.

But the star on the front nine was Siddhi Kapoor, whose four-under 32 saw her zoom up from overnight T-11th to finish third.

With tension creeping up, Gursimar withstood the challenge with three birdies on 11th, 12th and 15th against one bogey on 16th for a 71 and wrap up the title by three shots as she aggregated three-over 219.

Pranavi was again one-under 35 and a total of 70 for the day and 222 for the week to finish second. Siddhi who was five-under through 16 holes bogeyed last two for 69 and was third.

Overnight second, amateur Tanirika Singh (76) was tied fourth with Trisha Sunil (72) at 225, while Hero Order of Merit leader, Gaurika Bishnoi (72) was tied sixth with amateur Gurbani Singh (76).

First round leader, Neha Tripathi (74) and Afshan Fatima (74) were tied eighth, while Tvesa Malik (72) and Amandeep Drall (74) completed the top 10. Rhea P. Saravanan (76) dropped from tied fifth to 12th.

Gursimar improved one more place from fourth to third on the Hero Order of Merit, while Gaurika and Amandeep maintained their first and second positions. Vani and Neha complete the top five.

The Tour now moves to Hyderabad for the 11th leg.

