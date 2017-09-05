Golfer Gursimar seeks hat trick of wins on Hero WPG Tour

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Golfer Gursimar Badwal will attempt to become the first player this season to win three events in a row when she tees up at the 11th leg of the Hero womens Professional Tour here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Kapurthala golfer has been in great form the last few weeks as she twice rallied from behind in the first round to complete excellent wins over the last two rounds.

Gursimar, one of the only three players to have won more than once this season, won the previous two legs in Bengaluru.

Gursimar finds herself grouped with Siddhi Kapoor and Sonam Chugh in the second to last pairing, while Neha Tripathi, Mehar Atwal and Trisha Sunil will tee off last at the Hyderabad Golf Club course.

With Gaurika Bishnoi, the Hero Order of Merit leader taking a break, both Amandeep Drall, second on the Merit list, and Gursimar, who is third, will have a chance to close the gap with Gaurika, who has so far won Rs 8,64,400, while Amandeep has collected Rs 7,75,500. Gursimar's tally has been Rs 6,13,200.

The field has just one amateur, Rhea P. Saravanan, who plays with Ayesha Kapur and Saaniya Sharma. Amandeep has been drawn with Smriti Mehra and Suchitra Ramesh.

On the Tour this season, of the 10 legs played so far, Vani Kapoor, who is skipping the event, has won three, while Amandeep and Gursimar have won twice each. Neha, Gaurika and Tvesa Malik have won once each.

