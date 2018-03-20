Golfer Gursimar favourite for 6th leg of Hero women's tour

Gurugram, March 20 (IANS) Golfer Gursimar Badwal, who has won two of the last three events and has been the most consistent in the 2018 season, will begin as a clear favourite in the sixth leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour, starting at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

Besides leading the Hero Order of Merit, Gursimar has not finished outside top-5 this season.

The Rs 8-lakh sixth leg coming in exactly a month after the fifth, will also see the return of Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi, who missed some of the earlier domestic events as they were playing in Australia. The trio missed the last three legs.

While Vani won the first leg of the ongoing season, Amandeep and Gaurika, winner of the 2017 Hero Order of Merit, are still looking for their first win of 2018.

The only notable star missing is Bengaluru's Sharmila Nicollet, who played only the second leg, which she won. Since then she has been focusing on events outside India. She played in Australia and is now in China at the China LPGA.

This year the first five events have produced four winners, with only Gursimar winning more than once. The others, Vani, Sharmila and Tvesa have won once each.

Neha Tripathi, who has been a runner-up twice this season, will be looking to end her title drought.

