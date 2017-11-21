Golfer Gaurika favourite to clinch Hero WPG 15th leg

Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Gurugram golfer Gaurika Bishnoi, who held the spotlight on the first two days of the just-concluded Hero Women's Indian Open, will be a strong favourite to add to her sole title in the 2017 Hero WPG Tour which assembles again for the 15th leg at the Palms Golf Club and Resort here on Wednesday.

Gaurika, who was a superb 10th after the first round of the Indian Open dropped to tied-26th after two rounds and finished a creditable tied-44th, which was a great effort in a big international event.

"The finish has given me great confidence and I want to consolidate my play over the next year or so," said Gaurika.

The 19-year-old is the current leader of the Hero Order of Merit with a string of consistent performances. She has won one title and registered nine other top-5 finishes has been in excellent form this season.

Other than the win in the third leg in Kolkata, she was second in Pune, Bengaluru and Hosur. She is also the only player this season to cross

Rs. 10 lakhs in winnings.

Amandeep Drall, who would have been disappointed with her showing at the Indian Open, would be looking to make amends and make a bid to overtake Gaurika as the season enters it final stages.

She is Rs. 42,100 behind Gaurika and a win this week would take her to the top.

Missing from the field this week is Vani Kapoor, who left for China soon after the Indian Open.

Vani, who was sixth at the Indian Open, is also likely to play in Dubai in the final event of the Ladies European Tour (LET).

On Wednesday Gaurika has been paired with Amandeep and veteran Smriti Mehra in the final group, while Gursimar Badwal, Saaniya Sharma and Ayesha Kapur are in the second last group.

Siddhi Kapoor, amateur Gurjot Badwal and Neha Tripathi are paired together, while promising Afshan Fatima, Mehar Atwal and Tvesa Malik go out in the first group.

--IANS

