Golfer Gangjee excited about Fiji International

Suva (Fiji), Aug 5 (IANS) India's Rahil Gangjee is excited about making his maiden appearance at the Fiji International golf tournament which starts here later this month.

The fourth edition of the tournament, to be held from August 17-20 at the Natadola Bay Golf Club, will feature a power-packed line-up of Asian Tour stars consisting of nearly 20 Tour winners and two Order of Merit champions.

Reigning Asian Tour number one Scott Hend of Australia will feature in the event alongside Indian stars Jeev Milkha Singh and Gangjee.

Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai, Malaysia's rising star Gavin Green and Todd Sinnott of Australia, placed third, fourth and seventh on the current Order of Merit rankings respectively, will also headline the approximately $1.14 million event.

"It's good that the Asian Tour is tri-sanctioning this event now. It gives us more opportunities to play for more money and have access to the other Tours. I heard it's really windy on that course but it's beautiful. I can't wait to go there and see what it is all about," Gangjee said.

Gangjee, who has made only three cuts in nine starts, hopes to turn his poor season around with a good showing when the Asian Tour breaks new ground at the holiday isle of Fiji.

"I have not started well this season. The first half of the season hasn't been that good but I'm working on my mental side of the game and it has become a lot better in the last two months. I played pretty solid at the Queen's Cup and I've gained some confidence from there.

"There are a lot of big events coming in the second half of the season so I am hoping to capitalise on them," the 38-year-old said.

Thai duo Rattanon Wannasrichan and Jazz Janewattananond, as well as young Korean pair Jeunghun Wang and Soomin Lee will also feature in the event, which was inaugurated in 2014.

Other notable players include Australia's Brett Rumford, Danthai Boonma of Thailand, Bangladeshi hero Siddikur Rahman and Johannes Veerman, who won the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit in 2016.

