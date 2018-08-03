Golfer Gangjee cards stunning 63 to win Louis Philippe Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Rahil Gangjee, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, made a good year even better by winning the Louis Philippe Cup at Prestige Golfshire Club here on Friday.

Beginning the final day in tied fifth position and four shots behind overnight leaders Udayan Mane and Rashid Khan, Gangjee carded a stunning seven-under 63 for an overall score of 11-under 269, to win by three strokes and pocket the $13,125 winner's cheque.

His 63 on the day was also a course record set by Mane and Argentine Miguel Carballo on the first day of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and PGTI co-sanctioned event.

This was Gangjee's second title of the year after winning the Panasonic Open Golf Championship in Ibaraki, Japan earlier this year, which was also his second ever Asian Tour victory. He also collects six world-ranking points allotted to the winner of the Louis Philippe Cup, in the process.

Gangjee is currently ranked fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit with total earnings of $290,426.

Speaking after the win, the Bengaluru-based player said, "The first day of the tournament was rusty for me and I had said I needed some practice. The second round was exactly that practice which I was longing for. The third round gave me the much-needed boost.

"Today when I started I honestly did not have much of plan in mind. Over the last year I have played the final rounds one shot at a time and I don't play for a particular number and today wasn't any different. I am thankful to the weather gods that except for a minor sprinkle there wasn't much of a rain scare and that helped me stay in rhythm."

Overnight leader Rashid finished joint second with PGTI regular Om Prakash Chouhan with an overall score of 8-under 272.

After being in contention for most of the day, Rashid muffed his chances on the back nine, registering bogeys on the 11th, 13th and the tricky 16th hole to finish the day at 1-over 69.

Rashid pocketed a cheque of $6937.5 along with Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan who shot a 4-under 66 on the day.

The other overnight leader Mane, who is now based in Ahmedabad, shot his first over par round of the competition, the 11th and 16th holes also turning out to be his nemesis along with the 12th.

Those three bogeys to go with his lone birdie on the 13th meant he carded a two-over for the day for an overall seven-under 273 to finish in tied fourth place.

Three-time winner on the Asian Tour, Australia's Marcus Both gave Udayan company with three-under 67 finish. Both collected cheques of $3750 each.

Local lad Khalin Joshi finished one stroke behind in sole sixth position to collect a cheque of $2775.

The other creditable finish came from Chandigarh's Aadil Bedi, the only amateur in the field on the final day. The 17-year old, who will be the youngest golfer to represent India at the Asian Games in the next two weeks, carded a solid two-under 68 on the final day to finish in tied 14th spot with an overall score of two-under 278.

